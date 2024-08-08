Cozy Farming Social Sim Game Everbloom Announced for PC - News

Developer Torbie have announced cute and cozy farming social sim game, Everbloom, for PC via Steam.

Everbloom is a cute and cozy farming social sim set in a world of whimsy—grow buckets of popcorn right on the plant and make chocolate milk by feeding your cows candy bars. Grow, care, build, decorate, and explore the world of Everbloom solo or with your friends.

Build your Homestead

Dream big, create a home. Transform your farm into whatever you desire. Design, craft, and customize your own homestead from the ground up. Whether you’re constructing buildings, laying out gardens, or designing cozy corners, your homestead reflects your personal style and creativity. In Everbloom, using your imagination can unlock whimsical results. Sometimes you need to set your peppers on fire to make them spicy.

Tend and Befriend

From the ordinary to the extraordinary, nurture a diverse menagerie. Each animal has its own personality that can be passed down between parents and child. Explore your world to find wild animals with unique traits to collect. Can you raise the perfect Strawberry Cow?

One to Four-Player Cooperative Play

Bring your friends into your world with cooperative multiplayer. Work together to farm, build, decorate, and explore. Share resources, collaborate on projects, and enjoy community events together in a truly interconnected experience.

Explore Your World

Explore a handcrafted intimate open world, where every path leads to a new discovery. From a bustling town to lush forests, hidden groves, and deep mysterious caves—discover each area’s secrets and stories.

Become a Part of a Community

In the world of Everbloom, flavorful foods have been lost to time. New in town, you must track down and rediscover the lost heirlooms to bring flavor back into the world. Engage with a cast of colorful characters who bring the world of Everbloom to life. Forge friendships, help your neighbors, and ask townsfolk on dates to become an integral part of a community that grows and thrives with your participation.

Features:

Craft and Build – Construct everything from furniture, buildings, equipment, and tools.

– Construct everything from furniture, buildings, equipment, and tools. Fishing – Explore the world and catch a variety of fish.

– Explore the world and catch a variety of fish. Cooking – Mix and match ingredients until you get the perfect result.

– Mix and match ingredients until you get the perfect result. Flower Breeding – Blend seed colors to grow unique flower colors.

– Blend seed colors to grow unique flower colors. Townsfolk – Befriend the townsfolk who breathe life into your adventure. Each character offers unique stories and secrets.

– Befriend the townsfolk who breathe life into your adventure. Each character offers unique stories and secrets. Romance – Go on dates and forge connections that could last a lifetime.

– Go on dates and forge connections that could last a lifetime. Customization – Choose from various animal types, colors, and clothing options to reflect your personal style.

