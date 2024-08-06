Dead by Daylight: Castlevania Chapter Releases August 27 - News

Developer Behaviour Interactive announced Dead by Daylight: Castlevania will launch on August 27. It adds Dracula and Trevor Belmont.

"We wanted to create a fluidity in the way players can have Dracula change between his different forms and have it feel seamless," said Dead by Daylight creative director Dave Richard. "When I first played Symphony of the Night—which is one of my favorite games of all time—having vampiric powers like these was absolutely amazing. Being able to put players in the shoes of The Dark Lord in Dead by Daylight was an alluring and unique opportunity for us."

View the trailer for the Castlevania Chapter below:

Read details on the game below:

An Immortal Franchise

It’s difficult to think back to a time in gaming without Castlevania, one of the most iconic series from Konami Digital Entertainment‘s (Konami). First released in 1986 on the Famicom Disk System in Japan, then on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1987 and going strong ever since, the Castlevania franchise boasts a legacy almost as enduring as that of its main villain.

For many—those on the Dead by Daylight team included—the original Castlevania in all its 8-bit glory represented an early introduction to horror gaming. Countless titles, a hit animated series, and decades of intricate lore later, Castlevania continues to ascend the pantheon of horror with its arrival in Dead by Daylight.

Dracula’s powers and those of his castle are inextricably linked, and The Entity has brought both into its realm. Any time Dracula is the featured Killer in a Trial with an Original Map, players will see the ominous castle looming over the proceedings, perched on the horizon of that Map. The powers it bestows upon its master are enough to make even the most grizzled Survivor’s blood run cold.

Deadly as the Wolf. Swift as the Bat.

With Castlevania’s Dracula, Dead by Daylight welcomes both its first shapeshifting Killer, as well as its first vampire to The Fog. Regal, imposing, and wholly terrifying, Dracula’s disdain for humankind is matched only by his bloodlust—making The Entity’s Realm a perfect hunting ground for the nightwalker.

It is said the Dark Lord can take many forms, each one proficient in tracking and killing victims. As a Vampire he stalks his prey, able to conjure flames that sear flesh and render bone to ash. The Bat is as quiet as a creeping shadow, approaching at a moment’s notice and gaining ground with a blink. The Wolf is a relentless hunter, with a keen nose for fresh blood—even that which has yet to be spilled…

Survivor’s Bloodline

Tormented, exiled, and even cursed some say, the Belmont bloodline has stood between humanity and the forces of darkness for countless generations. Yet perhaps, no descendant of this clan is better equipped to take on The Entity’s Realm than new Survivor, Trevor Belmont.

First introduced in 1989’s Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, Trevor may not be the brawniest Belmont, but his unique skillset serves to set him apart. From an innate ability to seek out allies and work as part of a team, to his unmatched skills as a vampire hunter, his values and will exemplify what makes the Belmont clan who they are.

