Perennial Order Releases September 6 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher SOEDESCO and developer Gardenfiend Games announced the 2D plant horror boss rush game, Perennial Order, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 6 for $19.99.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Perennial Order is a 2D plant horror boss rush, set in an atmospheric Dark Age world plagued by nature-infested horrors.

Explore a mysterious world alone or with a friend, uncover a story through unusual NPCs, and cut down terrifying eldritch bosses, all in a painterly 2D style.

We like to describe Perennial Order as Hollow Knight meets Titan Souls—a beautiful dark atmosphere to explore, with boss-rush focused gameplay.

David vs. Goliath Combat

Uncover a unique boss around every corner that will test you in different ways.

Intense combat that utilizes twin stick melee controls.

One-Hit-Death. Respawn directly at the beginning of an encounter to learn quickly from your actions; spend your time fighting rather than walking.

Captivating 2D Style

A painterly 2D art style with a dark fantasy inspiration.

Themes and visuals akin to the world designs of titles like Dark Souls and Princess Mononoke.

Dark Souls and Princess Mononoke. Painstakingly crafted by one artist and one animator. We are developing the visual identity of Perennial Order through realistic, painterly techniques combined with 2D Spine animation.

Plagued by Nature

Immerse yourself in a dreary land where unspeakable horrors roam.

Discover Unusual NPCs and unravel more about this mysteriously beautiful world.

Explore a rich atmosphere through sounds and score, with musical themes distinct to each boss.

Bonded Journey

Experience the entirety of Perennial Order from start to finish with a friend.

the entirety of Perennial Order from start to finish with a friend. Local and online cooperative play.

Key Features:

Unique Bosses – Different mechanics to adapt to. Lovecraftian and terrifying battles.

– Different mechanics to adapt to. Lovecraftian and terrifying battles. One-Hit-Death – Every combat choice matters.

– Every combat choice matters. Minimal User Interface – Nothing to clog up the screen to add to the atmosphere.

– Nothing to clog up the screen to add to the atmosphere. Intriguing NPCs and World – A world worth exploring.

– A world worth exploring. Online and Local Cooperative Play – Bonded Journey mode. Two-player adventure.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel.

