Star Wars Outlaws Post-Launch Roadmap Announced

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Massive Entertainment have announced the post-launch roadmap for Star Wars Outlaws.

The roadmap reveals the Wild Card story pack will launch in Fall 2024 and A Pirate's Fortune story pack will launch in Spring 2025.

Two upcoming story packs are included in the Season Pass and will also be available for standalone purchase.

At launch, Season Pass owners will obtain the Kessel Runner character pack with outfits for scoundrel Kay Vess and her companion, Nix, and get access to an exclusive mission called “Jabba’s Gambit.” All players will meet Jabba the Hutt in the main game, but those with Season Pass access will gain an additional quest from the notorious Hutt Cartel. Just as Kay is putting together a crew for her big heist, she receives a job from Jabba the Hutt himself - ND-5 owes the Hutts a debt from years ago, and Jabba has come to collect.

After launch, Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass owners will be able to continue their journey across the galaxy with two story packs, that will also be available for separate purchase.

Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card – Coming Fall 2024

Kay is hired to infiltrate a high-stakes Sabacc tournament, but as she crosses paths with the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, she soon learns that another game is being played.

When this first story pack is released, Season Pass owners will also get the Hunter’s Legacy Bundle and the Cartel Ronin Bundle with additional outfits for Kay and Nix plus cosmetics for Kay’s speeder and her ship, the Trailblazer.

Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune – Coming Spring 2025

The Trailblazer’s reputation precedes Kay as she runs into veteran pirate Hondo Ohnaka, who is looking to settle old scores with a ruthless gang of pirates.

Star Wars Outlaws will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Ubisoft Store on August 30 for $69.99.

