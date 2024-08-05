Rumor: God of War Developer Sony Santa Monica Working on a New IP - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 507 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment's Santa Monica Studio, best known for developing the God of War franchise, might be working on a new IP.
A LinkedIn page, spotted by a user on ResetEra, for a developer working at the studio indicates they are working on a new IP that isn't God of War.
"Santa Monica Studios presented the opportunity of coming back as Character Supervisor, looking after the entire Character Development pipeline, on their new IP, so here I am, thrilled to be back, working again with the crew and pushing Characters in videogames together," reads the LinkedIn page.
The studio has been hiring for an unannounced title since at least March 2021. This title wasn't God of War: Ragnarök as the sequel to 2018's God of War had already been announced.
Hasn't it been rumored for years now that they were working on a revival of their sci-fi new IP from last decade that got cancelled in favor of God of War 2018? I hope so anyway, that IP sounded and looked interesting based on the leaked concept art.
I thought that was known that Cory Barlog was leading a separate team on a new IP and that's why he passed the Director role to Eric Williams on Ragnarök. Greatly looking forward to it though!
Indeed I would rather know if this game is anywhere near playable or if it will take a few years more. It has been in development for over 4 years, so by all means it should be at least presentable by now, even when accounting for longer development times.
Although we don't know if the game they where hiring for in 2021 ever made it past the drawing board, or whether that one was cancelled and they needed to restart.
Yeah, this was mentioned in the 2021 PS Showcase. 12 minute mark
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8Km-KXrXec