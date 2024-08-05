Rumor: God of War Developer Sony Santa Monica Working on a New IP - News

/ 507 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment's Santa Monica Studio, best known for developing the God of War franchise, might be working on a new IP.

A LinkedIn page, spotted by a user on ResetEra, for a developer working at the studio indicates they are working on a new IP that isn't God of War.

"Santa Monica Studios presented the opportunity of coming back as Character Supervisor, looking after the entire Character Development pipeline, on their new IP, so here I am, thrilled to be back, working again with the crew and pushing Characters in videogames together," reads the LinkedIn page.

The studio has been hiring for an unannounced title since at least March 2021. This title wasn't God of War: Ragnarök as the sequel to 2018's God of War had already been announced.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles