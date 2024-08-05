EA CEO: Next Battlefield is 'One of the Most Ambitious Projects in Our History' - News

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson in an earnings call with investors said the next installment in the Battlefield franchise is "one of the most ambitious projects" it has ever worked on.

"Players continue to be passionate about the Battlefield franchise, which has surpassed over 25 million players over the last twelve months," said Wilson.

"The community is energized by what our teams are doing and excited for what comes next. This is not just one of our top priorities, it is also one of the most ambitious projects in our history. We have brought together the very best team coupled with the resources and technology they need to deliver an epic Battlefield experience."

Wilson earlier this year stated he has played the next Battlefield game and says "it is going to be another tremendous live service" game.

"This is the largest Battlefield team in franchise history," said Wilson at the time. "A few weeks ago, I was visiting with the teams, and I couldn’t be more excited about what they showed and what we were able to play."

