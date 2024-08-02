Gothic Remake Gets Deep Drive Trailer - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Alkimia Interactive have released a deep dive trailer for Gothic Remake.

Prisoners, it’s time to face reality and embrace your fate. Make yourself at home in the Valley of Mines, a place full of danger, crime and greed. You will stay here for a very. Long. Time.

In Gothic 1 Remake, you get thrown into the colony, a massive outdoor prison with no chance for escape. Strays or loners won’t make it far here, so get to know the three different camps of the valley and join one of them to survive.

Dive into a living world and experience one of the most immersive atmospheres you’ll ever see in a video game. Learn how your choices affect the story and even the entire fate of the colony.

Welcome to the world of Gothic. Welcome to the colony.

Gothic Remake is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

