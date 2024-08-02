Microsoft and Activision Reportedly Forms New Team at Blizzard to Work on Smaller AA Games - News

Microsoft and Activision have reportedly approved the formation of a new team at Blizzard that is mainly comprised of employees from King, according to sources who spoke with Jez Corden at Windows Central.

This new team will be working on "AA smaller games based on existing franchises within the Blizzard universes" like Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, and Overwatch.

King is best known for working on mobile games, so it is possible this new team will be developing games for mobile platforms. We do know Xbox is working on a mobile games store for iOS and Android.

Sources claim Microsoft is open to exploring and experimenting with smaller smaller teams that are also part of the larger Xbox organization in order to find success.

One recent concern in gaming in recent years is the increasing cost of AAA games.

Corden via Twitter added, "Microsoft wants its Xbox studios to collaborate more closely and support each other, similarly to Nintendo and well, how Blizzard has often operated. The Coalition has also been known to be supporting teams like Undead Labs, etc."

