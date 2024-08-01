Xbox Teases It Will Showcase Something at Gamescom Opening Night Live - News

/ 279 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft's VP of Xbox Games Marketing Aaron Greenberg teased Xbox fans who are unable to attend Gamescom later this month to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 20, as well as to watch the daily live streams from the show floor.

It isn't known what Xbox will be showcasing during Gamescom Opening Night Live. However, we still don't know the release dates for Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Starfield: Shattered Space. All three currently are expected to release later this year.

"For those not attending, I’d recommend you check out the Gamescom Opening Night Live show as well as our Xbox at Gamescom show floor daily broadcast streams," said Greenberg.

The Xbox booth this year will feature over 50 games from Xbox Game Studios, Blizzard, Bethesda, and third-party partners. The games will be spread over over 240 gaming stations.

Looking forward to return to @gamescom again this year with our largest booth ever. We will have over 50 titles and 240 stations including hands on with upcoming releases:

•Age of Mythology: Retold

•Ara: History Untold

•Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

•Fallout 76: Milepost… — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) August 1, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles