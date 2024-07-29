Gearbox Boss: 'Our Fans Are Going to be Very, Very Happy With Next Video Game' - News

Head of Gearbox Randy Pitchford in an interview with GamesRadar teased fans of its games will be "very happy" with its next video game when they announce it.

"I haven't been perfect at hiding the fact that we're working on many things, and that we're working on big things," said Pitchford.

"I’m confident that our fans are going to be very, very happy with the next video game project when we are ready to announce it. And I will tell you that we’re not going to be making people wait for a long time before we announce it."

Pitchford also teased the announcement for the next Borderlands movie could come "before the end of the year. We'll see. Maybe sooner."

He added, "I have the biggest and best team that I've ever had working on what we know is exactly what our fans want from us - so I'm very, very thrilled. I can't wait to talk about it! I wish I could just gush right now because we've got so much to say!"

The last mainline entry in the Borderlands series was 2019's Borderlands 3, while the spin-off titles Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and New Tales from the Borderlands released in 2022.

