Like a Dragon: Yakuza Live-Action Series Gets Teaser Trailer - News

/ 628 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Amazon Prime has released the first teaser trailer for the live-action Japanese Original series, Like a Dragon: Yakuza.

"Released in 2005 by SEGA, the Yakuza game series was positioned as an entertaining game for adults, which found massive fanfare amongst its target audience," reads the description to the trailer.

"The series depicts the lives of fierce yet passionate gangsters and people living in a huge entertainment district, Kamurochō, a fictional district modeled after the violent Shinjuku ward’s Kabukichō, that acts as the backdrop of the gameplay. Like a Dragon: Yakuza showcases modern Japan and the dramatic stories of these intense characters, such as the legendary Kazuma Kiryu, that games in the past have not been able to explore."

View the teaser trailer below:

The live-action Like a Dragon: Yakuza series will premiere on Amazon Prime on October 25 in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles