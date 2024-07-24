Rumor: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Coming to Game Pass on August 8 - News

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is reportedly coming to Xbox Game Pass on August 8, according to eXputer writer eXtas1s.

The writer was previously correct that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III would be added to the subscription service today.

They previously claimed Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy would be coming to Xbox Game Pass in August, however, this is the first time they gave an exact date. They also have claimed Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 and Spyro Reignited Trilogy are "coming very soon" to the service.

So far only two Activision Blizzard games have released on Xbox Game Pass. This includes Diablo IV added in March and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III added today. It has also been confirmed Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will release day one on the service on October 25.

