Rumor: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Coming to Game Pass on August 8
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is reportedly coming to Xbox Game Pass on August 8, according to eXputer writer eXtas1s.
The writer was previously correct that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III would be added to the subscription service today.
They previously claimed Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy would be coming to Xbox Game Pass in August, however, this is the first time they gave an exact date. They also have claimed Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 and Spyro Reignited Trilogy are "coming very soon" to the service.
So far only two Activision Blizzard games have released on Xbox Game Pass. This includes Diablo IV added in March and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III added today. It has also been confirmed Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will release day one on the service on October 25.
Crash, Spyro and Tony Hawk will be good to see on Gamepass as, beyond CoD, that's pretty much all Activision have to put on Gamepass. CTR and Crash 4 should hopefully come to Gamepass soon as well.
Sekiro would be nice to see as well but I suspect Activision aren't able to make that choice despite being the publisher.
Going back further, sadly seems the rest of the catalogue won't be utilised due to expired licenses (Marvel Ultimate Alliance, Deadpool), no backwards compatibility (Prototype, Singularity) or functionality issues with peripherals (Guitar Hero, Skylanders).
Yeah, Activision was insanely over reliant on licensed games throughout the 2000s lol. Although Hasbro is pretty keen on re-releasing the Transformers games at least. Unfortunately, I wouldn't expect many new games either from pretty much all of the IPs Activision owns because they can't afford to take too many resources away from the CoD machine. Unless they outsource them. Which, is heavily rumored to be the case with Spyro and Toys For Bob now that they're independent.
I do expect BC with games like Prototype and Singularity down the road though as the BC program was rebooted earlier this year at Xbox
If BC is coming back then I can remain cautiously optimistic on some of their 360 era games coming to Gamepass, possibly the Transformers games.
But looking forward, no I didn’t expect the CoD machine to slow down anytime soon.
Older Blizzard games though could be different though. PC exclusives may well be added to PC Gamepass and even those with retro console ports (eg Starcraft) come hit consoles similar to Doom 64.
Oh and they still need to put the console version of Wolfenstein 3D on Gamepass. The PC version is so this is an annoying omission.