Basketball Game The Run: Got Next Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Developer Play by Play Studios has announced fast-paced, full court, three-versus-three basketball game, The Run: Got Next, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

The Run: Got Next is a fast-paced, full court, three-versus-three basketball game that celebrates all of street hoops culture worldwide. Play solo online or squad up to stack wins and become the G.O.A.T.

Get in the Game

This is not a simulation. The Run is easy to pick up and play, fast, fluid and above all else, fun. Signature dunks, monster blocks, sweet handles, tricks, logo threes, alley oops, and more—we’re bringing our own flavor to gameplay focused on style and substance, while remaining grounded in street hoops.

Bring Your Best Three and Hold Court

Build out your squad from an ever-evolving roster of diverse, larger-than-life, legendary street ballers, each with towering strengths and weaknesses that require you to really think about how you set your lineups.

Multiplayer Meets Roguelike

Staying on the court takes more than just a great jumper—there’s levels to this. With court conditions, strategic modifiers and drops impacting every game and new players coming in to stop your streak, every Run is unique.

A Handcrafted Hoops Experience

Play on some of the most legendary courts across the world with a uniquely stylized look and feel. From our characters to the courts, hand-keyed animations and everything in between, experience a truly handcrafted sports game for the first time ever.

Who’s next?

