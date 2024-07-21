Elden Ring Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

Elden Ring has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 14, 2024.

Grand Theft Auto V and EA Sports FC 24 remained in second and third places, respectively. Hogwarts Legacy is up three spots to fourth place and NBA 2K24 is up one spot to fifth place.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD remained in sixth place and Red Dead Redemption 2 is down two spots to seventh place. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Minecraft (NS) re-entered the top 10 in eighth, ninth, and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K24 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Red Dead Redemption 2 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft (NS)

