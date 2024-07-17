EA Sports FC 25 Releases September 27 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 269 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Electronic Arts announced EA Sports FC 25 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 27.

"With EA Sports FC 25, we’re strengthening our vision of a fan-first future for football and redefining what’s possible on the pitch with FC IQ, using AI and real-world data to modernize player tactics and complement the power of HyperMotionV and PlayStyles," said EA Sports FC senior vice president and group general manager Nick Wlodyka.

"We’re bringing our fans innovative ways to play with Rush, our most social and engaging experience we’ve ever created, and continuing to craft an authentic representation of the world’s game with the introduction of women’s football into Career Mode."

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

EA Sports FC continues to build the world’s biggest football platform, with a host of innovations, led by Rush and FC IQ, to deliver the most social and authentic experience to date. The EA Sports FC 25 trailer also made its grand debut, showcasing cover star Jude Bellingham’s globally recognized football prowess through the game’s Frostbite Engine.

EA Sports FC 25 introduces Rush, an all-new five-versus-five experience that harnesses the same gameplay controls and true-to-football mechanics of 11-versus-11. Available across Football Ultimate Team, Clubs and Kick-Off, Rush is tailor-made to play with your friends as it allows groups of four to team up and take to the pitch together, with an AI-controlled goalkeeper. As a single player, fast-paced experience in Manager Career, Rush will have you take control of your Youth Academy development throughout the season with new playable five-versus-five tournaments.

FC IQ ushers in an overhaul to tactical foundations in every 11-versus-11 match by delivering greater strategic control, while a new AI model, powered by real-world data from some of the greatest teams in football, influences player tactics through all-new Player Roles. A revamp of team tactics and more realistic collective movement modernizes positioning at both ends of the pitch, changing how every team plays—modeled on their real-world style of play—and delivering greater variation from match-to-match.

In Career, Live Start Points puts players at the center of the biggest real-world storylines as they take place, such as taking over a club after mid-season transfers or managerial shifts. Additionally, this year will see women’s football come to Career Mode for the first time ever, achieving parity with men’s football across all game modes and further contributing towards EA Sports FC‘s commitment to grow the women’s game.

Fans who pre-order the Ultimate Edition by August 20 will receive a number of player benefits, including special limited time historic player items to build their Football Ultimate Team squads in both EA Sports FC 24 (sold separately) and EA Sports FC 25.

EA Play members get a 10-hour early access trial of EA Sports FC 25 starting September 20. Members also score recurring rewards including monthly Football Ultimate Team Draft Tokens and seasonal Club Rewards, save 10 percent on FC Points, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles