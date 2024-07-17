Deadpool-Themed Xbox Series X and 'Cheeky Controller' Available to Win in Sweepstakes - News

386 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Xbox and Marvel Studios have teamed up to celebrate the release of Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters on July 26.

A custom Deadpool-themed Xbox Series X that features the character's red and black tactical suit and Xbox controllers are available to win a sweepstakes.

The "Cheeky Controller" features Deadpool's red and black tactical suit, as well as his "perfectly rounded tush" on the back.

In order to win the custom-themed Xbox Series X and controllers you must be following Xbox on Twitter and reposting tweet below.

Make his finest asset yours



Follow & Repost with #XboxCheekyControllerSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Xbox Series X console & 2 Cheeky Controllers designed by Deadpool.‌



Ages 18+. Ends 8/11/24. Rules: https://t.co/G41n6ykYIU@Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine, in… pic.twitter.com/hSHZiA3EPb — Xbox (@Xbox) July 17, 2024

Also available will be an exclusive Cable Guys Deadpool Controller Holder by EXG Pro for the first 1,000 people to purchase an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core from the Microsoft store on July 22. They will only be available in North America while supplies last.

View the trailer for the "Cheeky Controller" below:

View images of the Xbox Series X, Cheeky Controller," and the Cable Guys Deadpool Controller Holder below:

