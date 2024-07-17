Just Crow Things Releases August 15 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC - News

/ 206 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Unbound Creations announced Just Crow Things will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on August 15. It will also launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at a later date.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

You’re a little crow trying to prove herself to the world. Make new animal friends, poop on unsuspecting hoomans, and steal all the shiny trinkets! Each level is a little sandbox full of fun items to discover and puzzles to solve, while leaving a bit of chaos behind. Why? Just caws!

Did You Know Crows are Really Curious Birds?

That’s why in this level-based, sandbox-y adventure game, you play as an adorable crow with one dream—to join the Cool Crow Clique! But to do so, you must prove you’re the coolest bird in town. In each level, you will earn the trust of your animal friends by doing them favors and slowly building up your Crowputation. Some tasks will test your skill, some will test your intellect, and some are just really dumb. Either way—there’s something for everyone here!

You can spread your wings and soar to new heights of cuteness as you customize your adorable crow-tastic appearance!

Did You Know Crows are One of Few Creatures to Use Tools?

In Just Crow Things, we want to let you live in that fantasy. Pick up any object and drop it on unsuspecting humans! Use a variety of tools on your journey, like graffiti spray cans to tag the city, leaf blower to annoy people, or a blow torch to… uhh… warm people up at night. Yup. That’s, uuh, that’s totally the intended use here.

Did You Know Crows Achieve Highest Academic Scores on Standardized Tests?

Ok, we might be fudging some data here… but the point stands! The game will give you a number of optional side tasks to challenge you further! Find all the crow puns for your Puncycolpedia, help a panicked Squirrel Mom reunite with her missing kids, or beat the Crazy Ferret in racing challenges all across the world.

Anything is possible when you’re a crow.

Features:

Explore 10 unique and sandbox-y levels.

Customize your crow with cute hats, scarves, and more.

Use variety of tools and objects you pick up.

Eat delicious foods and discover new poop modes.

Make new animal friends and help them out.

Find all the crow puns for your Puncyclopedia.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles