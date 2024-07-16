Xbox 360 Blades Dynamic Background Now Available for Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 434 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft has released a new Xbox 360 Blades dynamic background for Series X|S consoles.

"Takes you back, doesn’t it?," reads a tweet from the official Xbox Twitter account. "Enjoy some sweet nostalgia with the new Xbox 360 Blades dynamic background, available today."

The Xbox 360 launched with the blades user interface in November 2005, but it would be replaced with a new interface three years later.

Takes you back, doesn’t it?



Enjoy some sweet nostalgia with the new Xbox 360 Blades dynamic background, available today. pic.twitter.com/AYElkktM9K — Xbox (@Xbox) July 16, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles