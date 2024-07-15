Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Remains in 1st Place on the French Charts - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (NS) has remained first place on the French charts for week 27, 2024, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in second place and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is up one spot to third place. Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) re-entered the top five in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

EA Sports FC 24 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Cross-Gen Edition Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree EA Sports FC 24

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Cross-Gen Edition Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition The Crew Motorfest Nintendo Switch Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder PC Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - Collector's Edition Final Fantasy XIV Online - 10th Anniversary Edition Microsoft Flight Simulator - Premium Deluxe Edition

