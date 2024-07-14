Elden Ring Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

Elden Ring has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 7, 2024.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD in its second week fell from second to sixth place.

Grand Theft Auto V, EA Sports FC 24, and NBA 2K24 are all up one spot to second, third, and fourth places, respectively. Red Dead Redemption 2 is up three spots to fifth place.

Hogwarts Legacy and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War are down one spot to seventh and eighth places, respectively. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is up one spot to ninth place and Batman: Arkham Knight re-entered the charts in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports FC 24 NBA 2K24 Red Dead Redemption 2 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Hogwarts Legacy Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Batman: Arkham Knight

