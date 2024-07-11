Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow Launches July 25 for All Major Consoles - News

Publisher Ravenage and developer Frozen Line announced Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on July 25 for $19.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG in June 2023.

View the console launch date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow, players experience the altered memories of a dying man, reliving his entire life as a little boy named Griffin while lying on his deathbed. As Griffin, accompanied by his steadfast teddy bear Birly, players explore the profound depths of his subconscious. They assist Griffin in shedding the remains of his miserable life before his impending demise, delving into the emotions and memories of an elderly man burdened with life’s hardships and disappointments.

Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow tells a deeply emotional story where players evade the ever-present grasp of Death itself. They meet the most important characters in Griffin’s life within this mysterious world: a cruel and harsh father transformed into a giant knight, and a fragile but protective mother embodied as a flower fountain. This narrative is not just a journey through enchanting landscapes, but also a profound exploration of resilience, redemption, and the bittersweet beauty of letting go.

Features:

Dive deep into a sprawling story, revealing secrets and unraveling the mysteries of an enchanting narrative.

Travel through a mysterious world of craggy caves, floating castles, fairy tale forests, and rolling plains, accompanied by dreamy melodies and mesmerizing music.

Encounter characters that leave a lasting impression, such as the endearing young Griffin and his loyal teddy bear, Birly.

Command an adorable teddy bear friend who assists you along the journey and helps you solve intricate puzzles.

Collect all memory moths to help Griffin find peace and gain deeper insights into his life’s story.

