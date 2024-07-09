Palworld Entertainment Established by Pocketpair, Sony Music Entertainment, and Aniplex - News

Sony Music Entertainment (Japan), its group subsidiary Aniplex, and Pocketpair have announced the establishment of a joint venture, Palworld Entertainment.

This new joint venture will "expand and develop new businesses associated" with the hit game Palworld.

"The[joint venture] will be responsible for developing the reach of the intellectual property and for expanding commercial business endeavors, including the global licensing and merchandising activities associated with Palworld, outside of the interactive game," reads the press release.

Palworld Entertainment will start with the "development of exclusive merchandise based on the game - which will debut and sell at the Pocketpair booth during Bilibili World 2024" starting on Friday, July 12 in Shanghai, China.

The joint venture is based in Tokyo, Japan and the Representative Director and CEO is Shunsuke Muramatsu.

Palworld is currently available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

