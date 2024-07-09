Palworld Entertainment Established by Pocketpair, Sony Music Entertainment, and Aniplex - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 422 Views
Sony Music Entertainment (Japan), its group subsidiary Aniplex, and Pocketpair have announced the establishment of a joint venture, Palworld Entertainment.
This new joint venture will "expand and develop new businesses associated" with the hit game Palworld.
"The[joint venture] will be responsible for developing the reach of the intellectual property and for expanding commercial business endeavors, including the global licensing and merchandising activities associated with Palworld, outside of the interactive game," reads the press release.
Palworld Entertainment will start with the "development of exclusive merchandise based on the game - which will debut and sell at the Pocketpair booth during Bilibili World 2024" starting on Friday, July 12 in Shanghai, China.
The joint venture is based in Tokyo, Japan and the Representative Director and CEO is Shunsuke Muramatsu.
Palworld is currently available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.
Two things:
1) This will be remembered as one of Microsoft's biggest fumbles in its history.
2) Nintendo and the Pokemon Company are about to feel real heat (so this might actually be good news for Pokemon fans).
It's hilarious that in a world of hypothetical scenarios the probability of this meaning xbox only japanese successful business is done is higher than the probability of Palworld actually releasing on PS because Aniplex always works independently and that's why they have published Switch "exclusives" in the past.
I don't respect the ideology of some people about buying this game to show Nintendo "a lesson" but it would be interesting if this actually works and can be big. Maybe this is why the report of the developer not getting any legal notification from Nintendo was out a couple weeks ago, to prepare the ground for this announcement.
People have been buying games to "teach Nintendo a lesson" for years now. I remember all the way back when playstation all-stars Battle royale was supposed to be the smash bros killer or how the vita (and now) steam deck was supposed to be the Nintendo handheld killer
Palworld will just be another IP, personally I didn't care much for it when I played it it was fine, but nothing I could see myself going back to