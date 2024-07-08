By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Xbox App is Out Now for Amazon Fire TV

Xbox App is Out Now for Amazon Fire TV - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 17 hours ago / 982 Views

The Xbox app is now available for select Amazon Fire TV devices.

Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in over 25 countries are now able to play Xbox Cloud Gaming titles on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) ($59.99) and Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) ($49.99).

A supported Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription are required in order to play games on the Xbox TV app. Supported controllers include the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, PlayStation DualSense, and the DualShock 4.

6 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
JackHandy (16 hours ago)

Anyone else read this title and instantly think of 'ol Donny boy?

  • 0
Vengeance1138 JackHandy (3 hours ago)

Absolutely, this is so Don Mattrick. No games to play? Well just turn on the TV, TV, TV, TV....

  • +1
Ryuu96 Vengeance1138 (3 hours ago)

...Did you read the article at all? Lol.

  • -2
G2ThaUNiT Ryuu96 (55 minutes ago)

Looking at the downvotes, I guess no one is reading the article and blindly hating on something they're refusing to read lol

  • +1
Ryuu96 G2ThaUNiT (50 minutes ago)

Lmao. I'm not surprised.

In other news, I just turned on my TV to play games on my Xbox, so Don Mattrick of me.

When Xbox released games on Steam, I was like: "No games to play? Well just turn on the PC, PC, PC, PC..."

  • 0
G2ThaUNiT JackHandy (3 hours ago)

Not at all because if you read the article, you'll quickly realize this is absolutely nothing like what ‘ol Donny boy pulled in any way shape or form.

  • -1