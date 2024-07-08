El Paso, Elsewhere Headed to PS5 This Fall - News

Strange Scaffold announced the supernatural neo-noir third-person shooter," El Paso, Elsewhere, will launch for the PlayStation 5 this Fall. Nighthawk Interactive will release a physical edition of the game, with will include a copy of the game, a poster, and a download code for the original soundtrack.

The game first released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in September 2023.

El Paso, Elsewhere is a supernatural neo-noir third-person shooter. Hunt werewolves, fallen angels, and other damned creatures in a vivid slow motion love letter to action classics. Fight your way through a reality-shifting motel, floor by bloody floor. Save the victims of Draculae, lord of the vampires. Destroy the villain you loved–even if it means dying yourself.

Somewhere in El Paso, Texas, a three-story motel gained another 46 stories… all below ground.

So, yeah.

This is going to get loud.

Features:

Original hip-hop soundtrack.

Molotov cocktails filled with holy blue flame.

A fully-voiced neo-noir story campaign set in a reality-shifting motel full of monsters.

Hordes of destructible physics objects; for shooting.

More slow-motion dives than you would think it is humanly possible to fit into a single video game.

