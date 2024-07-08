Distance Releases July 9 for PS5 and PS4 - News

Refract announced the arcade racer, Distance, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store on July 9.

Read details on the game below:

Distance is not just a race; it’s a journey—one filled with perilous speeds, gravity-defying stunts, and the relentless pursuit of the unknown.

Melding the intensity of arcade racing with the agility of parkour, Distance catapults you into a neon-soaked world shrouded in mystery. Adapt quickly using your car’s abilities to jump, flip, and fly to overcome deadly hazards and survive.

Thrilling Campaign

Dive into an immersive single-player adventure that takes you into the heart of darkness. Pursue an enigmatic threat and uncover the secrets of the city.

Arcade Frenzy

Earn medals to unlock over 150 tracks in modes like Sprint, Challenge, and Stunt. Race ghosts to take on the leaderboards’ best.

Couch Multiplayer

Challenge up to 4 opponents in high-stakes split-screen races, or try unique arena-based modes like Reverse Tag and Stunt.

Endless Tracks

With Trackmogrify, enjoy never-ending challenges with randomly generated tracks.

Electrifying Soundtrack

Get your pulse racing with an original soundtrack that perfectly complements the game’s atmospheric vibe.

Distance is a spiritual successor to the award-winning Nitronic Rush created at DigiPen Institute of Technology. It was widely praised for its innovative mechanics, visual style, audio design, and atmosphere.

