Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 88,425 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 30, 2024.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in second place with sales of 8,977 units, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in third place with sales of 7,473 units, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition (PS5) is in fourth place with sales of 6,993 units.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 6,457 units, Minecraft (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 5,037 units, and Luigi’s Mansion 3 (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 4,438 units.

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 4,367, Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 3,807, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 3,679 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 46,265 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 27,505 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,592 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 218 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo, 06/27/24) – 88,425 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 8,977 (7,815,790) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,473 (5,884,212) [PS5] Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition (FromSoftware, 06/21/24) – 6,993 (31,005) [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo, 05/23/24) – 6,457 (193,142) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,037 (3,554,008) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 4,438 (994,862) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 4,367 (1,076,481) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 3,807 (1,877,772) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3,679 (5,532,620)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 30,743 (7,455,380) PlayStation 5 – 25,301 (4,957,059) Switch Lite – 10,580 (5,903,402) Switch – 4,942 (19,818,267) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,204 (799,295) Xbox Series X – 1,154 (285,014) Xbox Series S – 438 (315,431) PlayStation 4 – 218 (7,927,260)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

