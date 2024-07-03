Sakaguchi Isn't Interested in Working on Final Fantasy, Lost Odyssey, Or Blue Dragon Again - News

Hironobu Sakaguchi, best known for creating the Final Fantasy series, in an interview with Bloomberg has stated he is no interest in revisiting any of his older franchises. This includes Final Fantasy, Lost Odyssey, and Blue Dragon.

Sakaguchi said he has "switched to a consumer rather than a creator" and if he takes on the "Final Fantasy brand again, I don’t know if I’ll be able to genuinely enjoy Final Fantasy XIV as much."

He added he has no interest in bringing his older titles like Lost Odyssey and Blue Dragon to modern platforms.

Interesting enough he does want to revive the 2014 mobile strategy game, Terra Battle.

Sakaguchi is currently finalizing the story for a new title with Mistwalker saying "We’ll say it’s something new, for now."

