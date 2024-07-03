PlayStation Studios Collectible Figures Announced, to Launch Starting in August - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a new collaboration with Spin Master to release a new line of collectible figures based on PlayStation Studios titles.

The collection is called The Shapes Collection and the figures will be based on characters from God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West, and Ghost of Tsushima.

"It was a great pleasure to work on the Aloy and Varl figurines together with Spin Master," said Guerrilla Lead Character artist Arno Schmitz. "They are based on the actual digital sculpts used for the game, something you can really see in the final result. We made sure the many articulation points made sense and even the finest textural detail shows up on the figures.

"A personal highlight was the ability to provide different facial expressions for Aloy, which, together with those many articulation points (even her hair has some!), make her a very poseable figure. Also, the technique used to apply color to the faces meant we were really able to maintain the likeness of actual models, something that was very important and adds a lot to the appeal of these figures."

Sucker Punch Creative Director Jason Connell added, "We’re excited to have a new action figure version of Jin that fans can keep on their shelf to protect their home. Jin’s Ghost armor has so many beautiful details, including intricate fabric patterns and overlapping armor plates that are integral to the design of his character. In addition to his katana, it’s also always important to us to see all of his various Ghost tools represented to capture his different fighting techniques."

Read details on the different figures below:

The Shapes Collection

Deluxe Figure 6-inch Aloy, Horizon Forbidden West

Deluxe collector grade figure with 42 points of articulation and 12 different accessories including multiple face plates and alternative hands

Pre-order on PlayStation Gear (where available) and Amazon in US and Australia starting July 3rd, shipping beginning August.

Core Figures 6-inch Kratos and Atreus (God of War Ragnarök), Varl (Horizon Forbidden West), Jin Sakai (Ghost of Tsushima)

Deluxe collector grade figures with 24-34 points of articulation and 2-4 accessories (varies by character)

Pre-order PlayStation Gear (where available) and Amazon in US (Kratos, Atreus, Varl, Jin Sakai) and Australia starting July 15, shipping this September.

View images of the different figures below:

