Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Magia Exedra Releases in 2024 for PC, iOS, and Android - News

/ 407 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Aniplex and developers Pokelabo and f4samurai announced the RPG, Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Magia Exedra, will launch for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android worldwide in 2024.

View trailers of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Characters from the hit anime series "Puella Magi Madoka Magica" come together!

Featuring an all-new story setting and characters from the original ideas of Gekidan Inu Curry (Doroinu), experience the action alongside Magical Girl memories in this battle RPG!



Now go. Unveil the memories of these Magical Girls.



Enter a Realm of Magical Memories!

A place where the memories of Magical Girls illuminate the dark...

The Lighthouse.

Now a girl who's lost everything has wandered into its sanctum.



Who am I...?

How did I get here...?



She will relive key moments of countless Magical Girls by opening windows into their memories...

Trusting she'll one day find her own lost light of remembrance.



Dive into the World of Puella Magi Madoka Magica Fully Recreated in 3D!

Magical Girls from throughout the series will appear as you adventure through various stories, including scenarios from the anime "Puella Magi Madoka Magica" and the "Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story" mobile game!



Explore Labyrinths on a Witch Hunt!

Guide characters through treacherous Witch Labyrinths to collect the light of Magical Girl memories, items, and more!

Navigate unique challenges and stage designs devised by the bewitching bosses that await within!



Command the Battlefield with a Tap!

Form a team of up to five Magical Girls and use simple command selections to turn the tide of victory!

"Magical Girls have varying types, allowing you to form teams strategically!

Battle features include the break system where using the right element allows you to wear down enemy break gauges and apply additional effects!"

Jump into intense, strategic battles against Witches and their minions!



Staff

Planning and Distribution: Aniplex Inc.

Development: Pokelabo, Inc. / f4samurai, Inc.

Management: Pokelabo, Inc.



Voice Cast

Aoi Yuki, Chiwa Saito, Kaori Mizuhashi, Eri Kitamura, Ai Nonaka, Emiri Kato,

Momo Asakura, Sora Amamiya, Shiina Natsukawa, Ayane Sakura, Yui Ogura, Manaka Iwami...

...and many more!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles