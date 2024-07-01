Muv-Luv Remastered and Muv-Luv Alternative Remastered Releases July 11 for Switch - News

Developer anCHOR has announced the visual novels, Muv-Luv Remastered and Muv-Luv Alternative Remastered, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on July 11.

Muv-Luv Remastered is priced at $29.99, but is currently available for a discounted price of $26.99 until August 1 on the Nintendo eShop.

Muv-Luv Alternative Remastered is priced at $39.99, but is currently available for a discounted price of $35.99 until August 1 on the Nintendo eShop.

A double pack that includes both games is also available for 64.99, but is currently available for a discounted price of $58.49 until August 1 on the Nintendo eShop.

Read details on the games below:

Muv-Luv Remastered

One of the most influential visual novels of all time, and a school love story like no other. This remastered release comes with a brand new, easy-to-use interface. The game contains the first two arcs: Extra, and Unlimited.

Don’t fall for Extra’s cutesy exterior. This series ventures into some of the darkest thematic territory you’ll ever see, and when the final curtain closes, you’ll need a forklift to pick your jaw up off the floor. Make no mistake: this is a story that will challenge you in ways few works of fiction dare attempt, and an emotional tour de force unlike any other.

Muv-Luv Alternative Remastered

Muv-Luv Alternative is a direct sequel to Muv-Luv Unlimited, and is the grand finale of the Muv-Luv saga.

Step back into the cockpit and prepare for deployment in Muv-Luv Alternative, the most critically acclaimed visual novel of all time.

This isn’t a cutesy high school rom-com anymore; it’s an epic tale of conspiracies, an alien menace, quantum causality, and much, much more. It’ll test your limits, challenge your worldview, and by the time it’s all over, you’ll be so emotionally spent that it’ll be weeks before you can fully process the implications of what you’ve just witnessed.

This definitive remastered release comes with a brand-new interface, so if you think you’re ready to take the dive, there’s never been a better time to strap in and see for yourself why so many readers consider this the greatest story ever told.

