Elden Ring: Shadow of The Erdtree Debuts in 1st Place on the Australian Charts - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Elden Ring: Shadow of The Erdtree has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 23, 2024. The main game, Elden Ring, re-entered the top 10 in sixth place.

There were three Dragon Age games in the top 10 this week with Dragon Age: Inquisition in fourth place, Dragon Age II in fifth place, and Dragon Age: Origins in eighth place.

Grand Theft Auto V remained in second place and EA Sports FC 24 fell two spots to third place. Grand Theft Auto Online is in seventh place, Hogwarts Legacy is in ninth place, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Elden Ring: Shadow of The Erdtree - NEW Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports FC 24 Dragon Age: Inquisition Dragon Age II Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto Online Dragon Age: Origins Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

