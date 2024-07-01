Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana Appears to be Headed West - News

It appears XSEED Games has accidentally revealed Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana will be getting a release in the west.

This is according to a tweet (spotted by Gematsu) that has since been deleted that read: "Time is running out to try out our [Anime Expo 2024] demos and cosplay photo op! Only one day left to play the demos for Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana, Potionomics: Masterwork Edition, and Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion—stop by Booth E-110 before the show ends!"

XSEED Games does have a secret title that will be announced at Anime Expo 2024. It is likely this game is Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana.

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in Japan.

