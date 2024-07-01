XSEED Games Reveals Anime Expo 2024 Lineup - News

XSEED Games has announced its lineup of games that will be at Anime Expo 2024. The convention runs from July 4 to 7 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Here is the lineup of games:

Farmagia (PS5, Switch, PC) – Sep into the world of the recently revealed monster farming / action game Farmagia, featuring a themed photo area and cosplay hosts to draw attendees into the fantasy world and capture the perfect photo moment! Booth Giveaway – Cool off with a fan shaped like the title’s cute monocular mascot, Lookie-Loo.

(PS5, Switch, PC) – Sep into the world of the recently revealed monster farming / action game Farmagia, featuring a themed photo area and cosplay hosts to draw attendees into the fantasy world and capture the perfect photo moment! Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion (PS4, Switch, PC) – A chilling all-new entry in the cult-favorite horror franchise. Booth Giveaway – Prepare for the upcoming horror game with a social media-minded keychain, featuring the cast of main characters… or victims.

(PS4, Switch, PC) – A chilling all-new entry in the cult-favorite horror franchise. Naruto: Emblem Battle (Arcade) – Be among the first members of the public to play Naruto: Emblem Battle and experience the intense, visually stunning ninjutsu battles as they battle to claim the top ranked slot. Booth Giveaway – All players will receive their first collectible emblem, used in playing the game. This exclusive emblem can be used to play the game when released in arcades this summer!

(Arcade) – Be among the first members of the public to play Naruto: Emblem Battle and experience the intense, visually stunning ninjutsu battles as they battle to claim the top ranked slot. Potionomics: Masterwork Edition (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch) – An expanded version of the original PC management sim / role-playing / deckbuilding title. Booth Giveaway – Need a hand expressing a feeling? Let the owner of Rafta’s #1 potion shop help out with a pin badge set showing off some of Sylvia’s expressive emotions.

(PS5, Xbox Series, Switch) – An expanded version of the original PC management sim / role-playing / deckbuilding title. Secret Title – XSEED Games will announce another title featuring a hands-on demo in their booth ahead of the show. Booth Giveaway – To be revealed alongside the title, this giveaway will provide an interesting perspective!

– XSEED Games will announce another title featuring a hands-on demo in their booth ahead of the show.

Thanks, Gemastu.

