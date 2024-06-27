Shigeru Miyamoto is No Longer Involved in Day-to-Day Work, Leaves It to the Younger Generation - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 965 Views
Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator for some of the most iconic video games at Nintendo, is now in his 70s and earlier this year said he has no plans to retire.
Miyamoto during Nintendo's annual shareholder meeting on Thursday did reveal he is no longer involved in the day-to-day work and he is working on passing the baton to the younger generation.
"I appreciate your concern. Being the oldest among us now makes me feel a bit anxious," he said when asked about his health and future plans (via a VideoGamesChronicle translation). "However, I am comfortable working within the company."
He added, "While I am not completely disconnected from game development, I am no longer involved in the day-to-day work and leave it to the younger generation.
"The transition is going well, but even those I handed this over to are getting older, so I want to pass the baton to even younger people. I am still closely involved with Pikmin Bloom, so I hope you will continue to support it."
Miyamoto has been working at Nintendo since 1977.
It’s a bit sad that he’s stepping back, even though he’s definitely earned it. Donkey Kong was my first video game in 1981, and Nintendo makes up the largest share of my game library, by far. There will never be another quite like Shigeru Miyamoto.
However, I am glad he is looking towards the long term future of Nintendo by training the people who will succeed the people who are succeeding him.
Absolutely! That's what will keep the spirit of Nintendo that generations of gamers have fallen in love with, continuing on for generations to come.
Arguably the most important and influential game developer in gaming history tbh. He deserves all the remaining years he has left in him working on something he thoroughly enjoys.
Honestly this is the right move. The old pass on the batton, while keeping a eye on things, to make sure newer gen are doing alright. No one lives forever. Talent doesnt just magically appear, it needs to be fostered and have room to grow.
Absolute legend. I grew up playing the Nintendo Wii and Gameboy Advance SP, and while I don't play Nintendo games as much as I used to, this guy is a huge reason for our love of video games.
I’ve always liked Shigeru Miyamoto. He’s always been one to credit others and look toward elevating others (since at least the 1990s) while maintaining his artistic integrity. There are some devs who tend to take any credit offered to them, even when it’s undeserved or even damaging to projects while holding back others (Hironobu Sakaguchi comes to mind).
I won't fault him for taking a step back from Nintendo. It's not easy to keep doing what he's been doing for more than 40 years.
The legend among legends in gaming.
Without him we would not have gaming as it is now.
Its sad to understand his heydays are gone.
At least he can smile and look back
I guess that explains the sudden renewed interest within Nintendo to make Mario RPGs...and it is for this reason, I trust the younger generation might do even better than him (though that'll be a tall bar to reach.)
Can we stop this false accusation and reputation?
I'm just saying...the moment Miyamoto steps back, all the sudden the RPGs are good again. He's an utterly brilliant game designer, but his philosophy on storytelling in video games is one which had left PM and M&L severely damaged.
I don't want to get into everything -- yes, I understand Sticker Star had a very troubled development cycle, and yes, Paper Jam was a title produced by an exhausted AlphaDream following Dream Team -- but there are many reasons to suspect Miyamoto had a negative influence on the storytelling component on these franchises (as well others, as reflected in SMG2, Zelda TotK, etc.).
At this point, I think Miyamoto-san is trying to hit 50 years at Nintendo and he's close.
I do have to say that at least he didn't retire during the 3DS and Wii U. He made a lot of baffling decisions in the late Wii and DS days all the way until the early Switch days. When he retires, I want it to be in a good time, if not a great high note.
Here's some details about Miyamoto letting the devs run wild with Super Mario Odyssey which was the right call and made an amazing game.
“The way that we’ve worked together in the past with Mr. Miyamoto is that he never tells us, ‘You should do it like this,’” said Super Mario Odyssey director Kenta Motokura. “Rather, we have discussion about how to express an idea, and if something is falling short of that we’ll talk about how we could express that better.”
Miyamoto’s feedback can get highly specific, as he will often give the team feedback about the number of frames that should be in an animation. “He’s pretty critical,” said Motokura. “I don’t want to make it sound too negative, but he’s not the kind of guy to say, ‘Boy that really shocked me or surprised me.’ One of the things he might say is, ‘That’s good, right?’”
On the other hand, Mario’s creator has also been willing to let the team experiment wildly with new ideas. “He’s not the kind of guy to naysay anything,” said Motokura. “He’s been very accepting of the things we’re trying to do, and there haven’t been any cases where he’s said, ‘no, we’re not doing this.’”