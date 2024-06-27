Shigeru Miyamoto is No Longer Involved in Day-to-Day Work, Leaves It to the Younger Generation - News

Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator for some of the most iconic video games at Nintendo, is now in his 70s and earlier this year said he has no plans to retire.

Miyamoto during Nintendo's annual shareholder meeting on Thursday did reveal he is no longer involved in the day-to-day work and he is working on passing the baton to the younger generation.

"I appreciate your concern. Being the oldest among us now makes me feel a bit anxious," he said when asked about his health and future plans (via a VideoGamesChronicle translation). "However, I am comfortable working within the company."

He added, "While I am not completely disconnected from game development, I am no longer involved in the day-to-day work and leave it to the younger generation.

"The transition is going well, but even those I handed this over to are getting older, so I want to pass the baton to even younger people. I am still closely involved with Pikmin Bloom, so I hope you will continue to support it."

Miyamoto has been working at Nintendo since 1977.

