Shigeru Miyamoto Has No Plans to Retire

posted 25 minutes ago

Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator for some of the most iconic video games at Nintendo, celebrated his 71st birthday last year, however, he has no plans to retire.

"More so than retiring, I’m thinking about the day I fall over," said Miyamoto in an interview with The Guardian. "In this day and age you have to think about things in a five-year timespan, so I do think about who I can pass things on to, in case something does happen.

"I’m really thankful that there is so much energy around things that I have worked on. These are things that have already gone out into the world … they’ve been cultivated by others, other people have been raising them, helping them grow, so in that sense I don’t feel too much ownership over them any more."

Miyamoto joked that if he did retire people would forget about him.

"There is a scene in Iron Man where the president goes to his own company and the guard man doesn’t let him in, and he points at the portrait and says: 'That’s me!'" said Miyamoto while laughing. "But I really hope that the teams I work with, at least, remember me as the creator of these things!"

