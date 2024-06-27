Mika and the Witch's Mountain Launches August 21 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher and developer Chibig, and developer Nukefist announced Mika and the Witch's Mountain will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on August 21. It will also launch later in 2024 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Mika and the Witch’s Mountain is a fantasy adventure about an aspiring witch who delivers packages to the townspeople of a small island. Explore every nook and cranny and soar through the sky with your magic broom.

This coming-of-age journey will take us to the top of the mountain through a story of effort, friendship, and community; and will let our hearts fly free.

Take your magic broom and discover all the secrets hidden in the mountain while getting to know its charming inhabitants. Work hard and get a magic broom good enough to achieve your goal: to go to the top of the mountain.

The heart of the game is a pleasant and fulfilling fly sensation. Mika will soar the skies while exploring the beautiful landscapes of Mont Gaun in her journey to the top of the mountain.

Mika will deliver packages to the villagers all over the island and they will rate her service. That way she will earn money to get new brooms with unique flying capabilities.

Features:

Fly over a beautiful island. Explore a mini open world full of secrets and magic.

Play as a little witch who works delivering packages on a small island.

Complete your collection with different outfits, trails, treasures and more.

A cozy light-heart story for you to unwind and relax.

Mika and the Witch's Mountain is coming to Steam and Nintendo Switch on August 21!



Check the new trailer on @IGN: https://t.co/GiGUON1W8D pic.twitter.com/81Y2Y6HuAM — Chibig | 📦💫 Mika and the Witch's Mountain soon! (@chibigstudio) June 27, 2024

