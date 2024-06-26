Forza Horizon 4 to be Delisted on December 15 Due to Licensing Agreements - News

Playground Games has announced Forza Horizon 4 will be delisted from digital platforms on December 15 due to licensing and agreements ending.

This means the game and DLC will no longer be available to purchase via online stores. However, those who already own the game before December 15 will still be to play and download the game. The game's offline, online, and multiplayer features will continue to work.

Those who purchase a physical copy of the game after December 15 will be be able to download it and have access to online features.

Those who have played Forza Horizon 4 via Xbox Game Pass and have purchased DLC for it will get a game token through their Xbox Message Center if they had an active Xbox Game Pass subscription on June 25. These codes will be given out over the following days. Unused tokens will expire on June 25, 2026.

The game is currently available on PC via Steam for 80 percent off and will also be discounted on the Xbox store starting on July 14.

Forza Horizon 4 released for the Xbox One and PC in October 2018, and for the Xbox Series X|S in November 2020.

