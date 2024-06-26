Forza Horizon 4 to be Delisted on December 15 Due to Licensing Agreements - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 615 Views
Playground Games has announced Forza Horizon 4 will be delisted from digital platforms on December 15 due to licensing and agreements ending.
This means the game and DLC will no longer be available to purchase via online stores. However, those who already own the game before December 15 will still be to play and download the game. The game's offline, online, and multiplayer features will continue to work.
Those who purchase a physical copy of the game after December 15 will be be able to download it and have access to online features.
Those who have played Forza Horizon 4 via Xbox Game Pass and have purchased DLC for it will get a game token through their Xbox Message Center if they had an active Xbox Game Pass subscription on June 25. These codes will be given out over the following days. Unused tokens will expire on June 25, 2026.
Attention Forza Horizon 4 players!— Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) June 25, 2024
We have an important announcement regarding how FH4’s Festival Playlist will work after Series 77 (from July 25 until August 22) and its availability in digital stores after December 15.
Please, read the complete update here:… pic.twitter.com/sFrZU5sjOq
The game is currently available on PC via Steam for 80 percent off and will also be discounted on the Xbox store starting on July 14.
Forza Horizon 4 released for the Xbox One and PC in October 2018, and for the Xbox Series X|S in November 2020.
Only 6 years after release? Short licencing agreement. No mention of if this is due to music or cars but i'd say it's worth their effort to patch it out and continue selling, if just music, no?
I guess my own move to more digital of late, I never noticed this stuff until recently but then not a big racing game person. I recently went out of my way to purchase Spec Ops The Line on disc just for prosperity sake after hearing it was removed from digital.
But this is good insight, cars make sense, guess the same is the case for GT.
Cking online, the timings are different but older instalments of Gran Turismo have indeed been delisted. Does seem to happen to others as well. F1 games are also periodically delisted.
With Forza I’d taken it that they usually wanted to keep 1 or 2 instalments in the series still active, but that may soon change as FH5’s 4 years will be up next year and theres been no word yet on an FH6.
This is actually longer than past games, the first 3 Forza Horizon games got delisted on digital stores 4 years after release, as did each of the first 7 Forza Motorsport games I believe (at the very least I found articles about the delisting on a Bing search each dated to 4 years after Motorsport 3-7 released, not sure about 2 and 1).
The good news is they usually run deep discounts on each game before the delisting, I believe I grabbed Horizon 3 for just $10 before it's delisting back in 2020. It seems like people who bought DLC for the gamepass version of Horizon 4 will get a token for a free copy of the game this time, which I believe I did buy some DLC for Horizon 4 so I should be getting a free copy soon. I think it was a $3 DLC too, so I'll basically be getting a copy of Horizon 4 for $3.