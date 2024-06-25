Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Debuts in 2nd on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

by, posted 2 hours ago

EA Sports FC 24 has retaken in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending June 22, 2024.

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion debuted in second place. The PS5 version accounted for 64 percent of the sales, the Xbox Series X version for 22 percent, and the PC version 14 percent.

Still Wakes the Deep, the one other new release on the charts, debuted in 10th place.

Hogwarts Legacy is up three spots to third place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in fourth place, and Minecraft is up four spots to sixth place. Grand Theft Auto V is up two spots to seventh place, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is down one spot to eighth place, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is up three spots to ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

EA Sports FC 24 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Super Mario Bros. Wonder Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Still Wakes the Deep - NEW

