Steam Summer Sale Starts This Thursday, June 27 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Valve will kick off the annual Steam Summer Sale this Thursday, June 27 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST. The sale will run until Thursday, July 11 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST.

Thousands of games on Steam will be discounted, including "a selection of extra-deep discounts." Games will available for up to 95 percent off.

The Steam Deck 64GB LCD and 512GB LCD models have been discounted by 15 percent until July 11 and are currently available for $296.65 and $381.65, respectively.

