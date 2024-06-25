Atari Announces Expanded Edition of Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration - News

Atari and developer Digital Eclipse announced today a significant expansion to their 2022 compilation Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection. The new version, called Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Expanded Edition, introduces two new timelines and 39 additional games. It's scheduled to release October 25 on PC, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5 (and later in the year on Atari VCS).

The game is also getting a physical release, at least on Switch and PS5. The Switch edition will include a Steelbook, alongside the following bonuses: Atari 2600 art cards, miniature arcade marquee signs, and an Al Alcorn Replica Syzygy Co. business card. The standard version will retail for $39.99 and the special steelbook version will retail for $49.99.

Included in the Expanded Edition are two new timelines: "The Wider World of Atari" and "The First Console War". The former, which includes 19 playable games and eight video segments, demonstrates how Atari continued to influence creators and fans over the decades. Highlights from the new timeline include a deep dive into Stern Electronics' robot-blasting Berzerk; a spotlight on the artist Evelyn Seto, who helped create the iconic "Fuji" Atari logo; Pong creator Al Alcorn explaining the birth of Breakout; and an exploration of the fan base's role in discovering unreleased prototypes, creating homebrew games, and preserving Atari history.

The latter timeline, which includes 20 playable games and six video segments, tells the story of the first major console war in the gaming industry between the Atari 2600 and Mattel’s Intellivision. Highlights include a selection of M Network games (simplified ports of Intellivision games produced for rival Atari) and some rare Atari 2600 and 5200 prototypes.

All the new timelines and games will be offered to owners of the original Atari 50 release as DLCs later this year.

