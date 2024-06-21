Report: PlayStation Cutting PS VR2 Funding, Only 2 First-Party Games in Development - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment is reportedly cutting funding for the PlayStation VR2, according to sources who spoke with Android Central.

One source said going forward there will be few opportunities for first-party games to develop games for the VR headset, while another source said there are currently only two PS VR2 in development from first-party studios.

Firesprite, the developer behind the launch PS VR2 title Horizon Call of the Mountain developer, had seen layoffs earlier this year. PlayStation's support for PS VR2 has already been limited.

There was a Bloomberg report back in March that Sony has paused the production of the PlayStation VR2 due to unsold stock.

Sony Interactive Entertainment will release a PlayStation VR2 PC adapter on August 7 for $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99 at select retailers and PlayStation Direct.

The PC adapter will let PlayStation VR2 owners connect their VR headset to a PC and gain access to the SteamVR lineup of games.

