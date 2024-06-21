Report: PlayStation Cutting PS VR2 Funding, Only 2 First-Party Games in Development - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 904 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment is reportedly cutting funding for the PlayStation VR2, according to sources who spoke with Android Central.
One source said going forward there will be few opportunities for first-party games to develop games for the VR headset, while another source said there are currently only two PS VR2 in development from first-party studios.
Firesprite, the developer behind the launch PS VR2 title Horizon Call of the Mountain developer, had seen layoffs earlier this year. PlayStation's support for PS VR2 has already been limited.
There was a Bloomberg report back in March that Sony has paused the production of the PlayStation VR2 due to unsold stock.
Sony Interactive Entertainment will release a PlayStation VR2 PC adapter on August 7 for $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99 at select retailers and PlayStation Direct.
The PC adapter will let PlayStation VR2 owners connect their VR headset to a PC and gain access to the SteamVR lineup of games.
Overpriced, software support already drying up considerably. Seems like it flopped.
That still two more first party games than I would have predicted.
I don't even think the Vita had this little first party support. Sony has only published 2 games for PSVR2, excluding the GT7 update. 1 of which failed so hard it put the studio out of business.
I honestly think Sony is spreading themselves too thin. They have their studios making the $300 million+ blockbusters, and then over the past several years, they've put a bunch of studios making live service games, and then they expected to be able to properly support a VR ecosystem?
Barrier to entry was too much for most, price was too high in addition to needing a PS5 until just recently, not backwards compatible with the PSVR1, and few first party games.
I don't think Sony gave it a fair shot. Their lack of investment means they really just sent it out to die. It needs a few, big, AAA, must-play games, and some serious marketing money. VR in general needs these things, and I had hoped that Sony might be the company to do it. It is clear that Meta is taking a much longer term view of VR, so I don't expect it from them (though they actually have the most to gain by VR catching fire). Unfortunately, there's nobody else that has the incentive to invest in VR in that way.
Pathetic investment from Sony. They have no one to blame but themselves for this mess. They could have at least pushed for more hybrid VR first party games, Astro Bot, Until Dawn, Concord would have been good candidates.
Well that sucks for sure. My Play Station VR 3 headsets has been sitting on the shelve since I finished the Horizon VR game… Was hoping for more…
Oh well
You and me both. I was hoping for more VR games from Sony and at least one or 2 big efforts but its looking like its not going to happen. I guess there is always beat saber.
VR gaming has such untouched potential. It’s a shame Sony didn’t fully commit to the system.
That's more than i thought if there are literally any in development. It seemed clear that after horizon call of the mountain that was it and they never had any intention of putting first party resources into vr at allafter that. From their point of view securing things like resident evil vr modes as exclusive was the better investment.
Can't believe they launched it without making a deal with valve to get half life Alyx on it. Who's going to pay all that to not even have access to what is arguably the best and must have VR title
Valve has historically not liked PlayStation. In fact, the only time Valve ported a game to PlayStation themselves was Portal 2 and it came as a shock to the industry. All previous PlayStation ports were outsourced. But since then, Valve hasn't bothered with consoles at all anymore, which has now been 13 years.
I don't doubt Sony tried to get Valve to port Alyx, but either they didn't make an enticing enough offer or Valve just weren't interested. Majority of the company have been focusing on the Steam Deck the past few years.
IMHO the first mistake was not developing and promoting it on PC from day 1. Sure, that would be in competition with other offerings, but it still could have carved out an audience that serves to grow the install base for the headset as developer target. Talk of promoting AAA games is nonsense IMHO, there is already plenty of data on how these are problematic for classic 2d consoles/PC, and implementing the same budgets on micro install base is just nuts. Especially when the counter to that problem of AAA developers is how AA games are popular and engaging in that conventional space. AA or A or BBB games in VR space can provide engaging experience and is much more possible in terms of economics. Selling to PC market from day 1 would have made that all more possible. At this point it seems Sony has not been moving closer to Epic (which was the situation when PSVR2 was launched), but IMHO that would have made sense as locus for PC distribution, as the better developer economics (lower store cut) is probably most critical for small VR game market... Sony fully backing that (possibly thru JV for VR submarket, assuming they didn´t want to fully buy Epic or half of it to make it a JV) could have made that the nexus for PC VR and thus optimally situate their VR offering there. At this point, I don´t think there is much realistic prospects for major upside with the reduction in their already low level of game development.
It's currently outpacing PSVR in the same time frame, but that probably will not last.
PS4 and PSVR were cheaper, even when adjusted for inflation.
A peripheral, even VR, should not be more expensive than the console you need in order to play it.
It seems like Nintendo and even Microsoft Gaming are smart enough to realize the market isn't there, at least not on consoles.
Isn't that why they are opening up the units to be accessible on PC VR? There is a market even if niche but Meta, Valve and THC seem to seem prospects as well as Sony but these companies need to support it more than I think they are. There are some great games on it but it still needs proper killer apps to get people to want to buy. Meta is the only one that is affordable as others need PCs to run.
It just needs more promotion about around it and the games on offer, the system is only just over a year old and Firesprite, who seem to be specialising it VR are probably working on something but it shouldn't just be up to Sony to provide games.
I've said it before: VR is the Sega CD of the modern era. Back in the day, I had Sega CD. I loved it then, and I love it now. But it was just too far ahead of its time and expensive for what it was for the general public to get on board... and I feel like VR is in the exact same boat. It's an awesome experience, but not quite right for prime time. In time, however, just like Sega CD, it will prove itself. We just have to wait awhile longer.
Damn, I was really rooting for this headset to take off. VR in general has been needing an adrenaline shot, but not even Sony can get VR over the hump. With how expensive the setup is and the lack of major titles to push hardware sales, became a Vita 2.0. I'm sure it'll still have a deeply devoted community as time goes on. Also like the Vita.
I think Sony wants to focus on PlayStation Portal instead as far as peripherals go...
And from what can you assume this? They did not really updated the portal that much since the launch either.
Granted the thing works flawlessly (it is actually really surprising) but I do not see anything pointing in that direction
I recall announcements saying The Portal was selling well ( https://www.playstationlifestyle.net/2024/02/27/playstation-portal-sales-exceed-sony-expectations/ ). Looking at their respective Amazon rankings, The PS Portal is ranking significantly higher than PSVR2.
I was hoping it would have been a big success to further advance newer iterations. Last gens and current gen still give me motion sickness but I still want to jump in to it in the future when the technology is better.
Sony basically Vita’d the PSVR2 shortly after it released. I wish I would have just gotten a Quest instead.
This is ... not surprising. I do hope though, as a huge Horizon fan and non-owner of PSVR2, that Sony will consider making a "flat" version of Horizon: Call of the Mountain for release on PS5.