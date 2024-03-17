Sony Reportedly Pauses PlayStation VR2 Production as Stock Goes Unsold - News

Sony has paused the production of the PlayStation VR2 due to unsold stock, according to people familiar with Sony's plans who spoke with Bloomberg.

The sources stated Sony has produced well over two million PS VR2 headsets since it launched in February 2023. Sales of the headset have slowed since launch and IDC estimates shipments for PS VR2 have declined every quarter since launch.

The amount of unsold stock has continued to climb, according to the sources, who asked to remain anonymous as the information has not been made public.

"The high price of VR hardware acts as the main hurdle for its expansion," said Macquarie analyst Yijia Zhai. "Currently, there are limited games that support VR devices, and that will also lead to lack of motivation for players to purchase VR hardware. This limited content also has a reason – the development cost for VR games is substantially higher than normal titles."

The headset currently only works on the PlayStation 5, however, Sony is testing PC support for the PlayStation VR2 headset with plans to make it available later this year.

Sony sold nearly 600,000 PlayStation VR2 headsets through the first six weeks it was available for, but has not given an update since.

