Destiny 2: The Final Shape and Bodycam Debuts on the Steam Charts

The pre-orders for Black Myth: Wukong took first place n the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 24, 2024, which ended June 11, 2024.

There were two new releases in the top 10 this week. Destiny 2: The Final Shape debuted in fourth place and Bodycam debuted in fifth place.

Elden Ring is up one spot to second place, while pre-orders for the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion came in sixth place.

Steam Deck fell two spots to third place. Street Fighter 6, Diablo IV, and Dead by Daylight re-entered the top 10 in seventh, eighth, and ninth places, respectively. Call of Duty fell from second to 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Black Myth: Wukong - Pre-orders Elden Ring Steam Deck Destiny 2: The Final Shape - NEW Bodycam - NEW Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - Pre-orders Street Fighter 6 Diablo IV Dead by Daylight Call of Duty

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Black Myth: Wukong - Pre-orders Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Elden Ring Steam Deck Destiny 2: The Final Shape - NEW Bodycam - NEW Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - Pre-orders Dota 2 Street Fighter 6

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

