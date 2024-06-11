Hogwarts Legacy Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Hogwarts Legacy has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending June 8, 2024.

EA Sports FC 24 is up two spots to second place, while Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door in its third week dropped one spot to third place. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is up from fifth to fourth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to fifth place, F1 24 in its second week fell three spots to sixth place, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder remained in seventh place. Minecraft remained in eighth place, while Grand Theft Auto V and Assassin's Creed Mirage are up one spot to ninth and 10th places, respectively.

Several games re-entered the charts this week with Starfield in 11th place, Tekken 8 in 16th place, God of War Ragnarök in 28th place, and Resident Evil 4 in 32nd place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy EA Sports FC 24 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe F1 24 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Assassin's Creed Mirage

