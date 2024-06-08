Wholesome Direct 2024 - Announcements, Trailers, and More - News

Wholesome Direct 2024 returned today and featured over 70 games from the folks at Wholesome Games.

"Surprise releases, world premiere game announcements, and more! See the future of cozy and uplifting gaming with an hour of exclusive footage and announcements from 70+ amazing indie games in Wholesome Direct, an indie showcase celebrating emotionally resonant video games that inspire optimism, joy, and introspection," reads the description to the showcase.

The full list of games showcased can be seen on the Wholesome Games website here and Wholesome Direct 2024 Steam sale page can be viewed here.

View the entire Wholesome Direct 2024 below:

Check out highlights from some of the games showcased below:

MythMatch

When Artemis discovers being a god isn’t quite what she expected, she stands up to the Olympians and gets cast down to the mortal realm. There she finds her community and learns what it means to be a god.

In development for PC.

Caravan SandWitch

In Caravan SandWitch, embark on a journey across a Sci-Fi Provence-like world, driven by a mystery through your missing sister that unfolds with each step you take.

In development for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Tiny Bookshop

Leave everything behind and open a tiny bookshop by the sea in this cozy narrative management game.



Stock your Tiny Bookshop with different books and items, set up shop in scenic locations, and run your cozy second-hand bookshop while getting to know the locals.

In development for PC.

Été

Été [pronounced /ay·tay/, French for "summer"] is a relaxing painting game made for people who love exploration and creativity. Step into the shoes of a budding painter who travels abroad to Montreal for a summer. Unleash color with your paintbrush to freely explore the city and capture its everyday wonders on canvas. Befriend locals by fulfilling their inspiring commissions or prepare an original expo in your very own art studio.

Launches for PC on July 23.

Discounty

Manage your own supermarket, explore the tight-knit community of Blomkest, build friendships or make enemies as you uncover the town's secrets in this cozy management sim RPG!

Launches in 2025 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Rooster

Rooster is a beautiful and funny adventure celebrating Chinese culture and community with some of its best attributes - traditional folklore, art, music, and of course, food.

To launch for PC in Q1 2025.

Into the Emberlands

Step into the enchanting world of Into The Emberlands, a cozy exploration game with a rogue-lite twist that is all about rebuilding the home of the charming Knacks in a world threatened by a mysterious glooming Miasma.

As the chosen Lightbearer, you are equipped with a lantern fueled by light-bringing ember, allowing you to venture out into the Miasma. Bring back the lost Knacks and collect resources to rebuild and expand your village!

To launch for PC in Early Access in 2024.

Squeakross: Home Squeak Home

Ever dreamed of being a home owner? Welcome to the Squeakross: Home Squeak Home program!



You just got into a fresh new home for your tiny rodent friend, but… it’s empty! Solve puzzles from the Home Squeak Home Catalog and transform them into splendid furniture and accessories to dress it up!

To launch for PC in 2025.

Critter Cafe

Welcome to your new café- shared with some fantastical friends! When a mysterious portal in your new home reveals a long-lost Critter stuck within, set out to rescue every unique Critter and build a welcoming café for townsfolk and Critters alike.

In development for the Nintendo Switch and PC.

Garden of the Sea

Garden of the Sea invites you to play, craft and explore at your own pace. Let go of the demands of everyday life and be embraced by a world of creativity and wonder.



If you are looking for progression and adventure, you will find it. If you are looking for respite and meditative relaxation, stay where you are and let the world gently take its course.

Launches later this for the Nintendo Switch. Out now for PC.

Fantastic Haven

In a world where magic is gradually disappearing in favor of technological advances that threaten the balance, you play the role of the Elders, protectors of the continent.

While the inhabitants prefer to hunt the creatures and gradually abandon magic, your mission is to restore the balance by saving the fantasy creatures, while using diplomacy and teaching to convince people to live in harmony with them.

Releases for PC in Q3 2024.

Crab God

Become the Guardian of the Abyss and lead the Great Migration to bring forth the next Crab God. Use your growing knowledge and great power to command your loveable crab babies (Crablings) to restore your ocean domain and protect your successor’s egg as you venture into the watery depths.

To launch for PC on June 20.

ILA: A Frosty Glide

Set foot on a magical island and immerse yourself in a whimsical small open world as ILA, a spirited young witch-in-training. Start your journey fueled by determination and your trusty skatebroom. Explore, find secret places, collectables, and improve your magic and flying abilities as you make your way to the summit.

In development for PC.

Sally

Sally is a new genre of life-simulation game about community and belonging. Embark on a grand journey aboard a magic flying ship crewed by kids and stewarded by two caring grandmas. Navigate daily life with a diverse array of characters. Craft, cook, farm, build and explore the skies as you become who you want to be amongst the Sally’s found-family.

To launch for PC in Early Access in Q4 2025.

Dungeons of Hinterberg

Welcome to Hinterberg, a new tourist hotspot in the idyllic Austrian Alps! You play as Luisa, a burnt-out law trainee taking a break from her fast-paced corporate life to conquer the Dungeons of Hinterberg. There are plenty of dungeons to find and adventures to be had in Hinterberg – will Luisa be sent packing on her first day, or remain to become a Master Slayer? Only one way to find out.

To launch July 18 for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

Fruitbus

Fruitbus is a cute culinary adventure, set in an open world where taste is everything. Upgrade your trusty truck and visit a whole world of new destinations together.



Discover fresh fruits and vegetables on each island of the Gustum archipelago, learn their customs and cook meals that will make someone’s day.

To launch in October for PC.

FREERIDE

Hop aboard a Fate Train to the Spirit World, discovering wondrous landscapes and strange characters. But be warned – the future of this world may very well rest on your knobby little shoulders.

To launch in Q1 2025.

Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge

Kamaeru is a cozy farming sim about collecting and raising frogs, farming, and preserving nature. You play as a kind soul helping an old friend restore the wetlands of your childhood by transforming them into a safe haven for friendly little frogs. With the help of the game’s cast of welcoming NPCs, you will photograph and breed frogs to increase your reputation, decorate your refuge, and plant native crops to help your amphibian abode thrive!

Out now for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC.

Lost and Found Co.

Lost and Found Co. is a whimsical hidden object game where you help Ducky, a duck-turned-human intern, at Goddess Mei’s company - a magical startup dedicated to finding lost items for its quirky townspeople.

In development for PC.

Littlelands

Experience the daily life of the Littlelands at your own pace, exploring all its mysterious nooks and crannies as you get to know and help the region's quirky inhabitants. Grow berries, hunt for treasure, fish or just sit on a wooden bench and watch the sunset.

In development for PC.

Usagi Shima

Out now for iOS and Android.

Minami Lane

Minami Lane is a small, wholesome management game set on a Japanese-inspired street. Create and manage your own street, make sure everyone is happy, and watch the villagers live their lives! Enjoy 2 to 4 hours of playtime, cute tanukis and lots of cats!

Out now for PC and coming to the Nintendo Switch in 20254.

POOOOL

POOOOL is a small, pool-inspired physics-based puzzler where you combine pool balls of matching size and color to create bigger ones! Combining balls increases your score, but if the table gets too full and you run out of room, it's game over. Use only your mouse to control the angle and power of every shot!

Out now on PC.

Tiny Lands 2

Continue the adventure of Tiny Lands finding the differences, this time with a lot of new things!



Tiny Lands 2 bring finding the differences to the next level! Dioramas mix photorealistic daily objects in 3D, explore from any angle stunning visual scenes with a real sense of handcrafting, enjoy beautiful experiences with a refreshing visual aesthetic to relax and chill.

To launch for PC in 2025.

Moonstone Island

Moonstone Island is a creature-collecting life-sim set in an open world with 100 islands to explore. Make friends, brew potions, collect Spirits, and test your strength in card-based encounters to complete your Alchemy training!

To launch June 19 for the Nintendo Switch.

Rolling Hills

As a state-of-the-art Sushi Bot, you’ve always dreamed of becoming a world-renowned chef and making your creators proud. As luck would have it, the friendly residents of Rolling Hills are looking for a rising star to take over the local sushi shop—presenting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a one-of-a-kind robot to show the world what you’re made of.



Build your recipe repertoire, purchase the perfect ingredients, and help turn a cozy town into a can’t-miss culinary destination in Rolling Hills, a wholesome blend of life sim and restaurant management game about serving up life’s simple pleasures. Let’s roll!

Out now for the Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

On Your Tail

Embark on an intriguing getaway you’ll never forget in On Your Tail, a sleuthy story-driven life sim of relaxation, investigation, and knowing how to play your cards right.



Set in the charming seaside village of Borgo Marina, On Your Tail follows the adventures of intrepid Diana in her pursuit of the perfect summer vacation. For a curious spirit like her, that means three things: explore her new surroundings as she gets to know the eccentric inhabitants, unwind with some of the area’s iconic recreational activities, and get to the bottom of some of Borgo Marina’s most puzzling local mysteries.

Coming to the Nintendo Switch and PC in 2024.

Spilled!

Move through 8 areas, each bigger in size and with bigger waste. No rush, take as long as you want.

In development for PC.

The Palace on the Hill

Features:

Vibrant hand-painted watercolour graphics.

Indian Cooking and tea shop management.

A relaxing play style with an open-world exploration and questing.

Over 25 regionally & culturally diverse cast of characters to interact.

A feel-good story of achievement despite social marginalization.

15th century Indian royal palace exploration.

Out now for PC.

Travellers Rest

Craft, farm, build and cook! In Travellers Rest you will have to use all the available tools to become the best tavern keeper in the realm. Create unique dishes and drinks to please your customers as you discover the world and its colorful characters. Take your establishment to the top in this exciting new adventure!

Available now for PC in Early Access.

While Waiting

Welcome to While Waiting. This innovative title invites players into a transformative journey through the art of patience, blending humor with profound life insights.

In development for PC.

Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato

When Miho steps into the pantry to get a potato for his grandmothers' soup, he's suddenly pulled into a distant fantastical land where he must retrace the steps of a mysterious great traveler before him.

He must venture through a world of endless deserts, floating mountains, and talking beasts, outsmarting thieves and meeting quirky characters along the way.

To launch in August 2024 for Xbox, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

Tracks of Thought

What was supposed to be just a regular commute took a strange turn after a mysterious train tunnel caused everyone to forget something important. Where is everyone headed? What is really going on? Is it even a real train? Whatever happened, it’s up to you to step up and solve the mystery.



You won’t be doing it alone either - there are dozens of other passengers on board who all want to know where they’re going. But not everyone will want to work together either. It’s up to you to resolve differences, using a card-based battle-of-wits system, where the goal is to resolve the conflict and find common ground.

Out now for PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

