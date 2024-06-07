Devolver Direct 2024 Showcased 6 Upcoming Games - News

Devolver Digital during Devolver Direct 2024 showcased trailers for six games, along with the celebration of Volvy's 15 birthday party.

Read details and check out the trailers for all of the games showcased below:

Possessor(s)

(Heart Machine)

Possessor(s) is a fast-paced action side scroller with combat inspired by platform fighters, a story told through dangerous characters, set in a deep interconnected world ripe for exploration.

Play as Luca, the host, and Rehm, her less-than-cooperative counterpart, as they explore a quarantined city ripped apart and flooded by an interdimensional catastrophe. Their only hope of survival is by learning to co-exist.

Launches for consoles and PC in 2025

Tenjutsu

(Deepnight Games)

In Tenjutsu you play as a renegade yakuza hellbent on defying her former associates and loosening their grip on the Secret Garden City.

Shape the city to fit your play style, unlocking new weapons, combat moves, and areas to explore. Just don’t take too long: the longer you spend preparing, the stronger your enemies will become.

Launches for consoles and PC in 202X

Anger Foot

(Free Lives)

In this relentless first-person kicker you’ll crash through the caffeine-fueled fever dream of Shit City, putting the boot to a menacing menagerie of merciless gangsters.

Unleash the world’s deadliest feet on a colorful cast of anthropomorphic enemies, clearing out slums, sewers, and skyscrapers as you grab new weapons, unlock new sneakers, and upgrade your powers in absurd and wonderful ways.

Launches for PC on July 11

The Crush House

(Nerial)

Film and produce 1999’s hottest reality TV show: The Crush House!

Select a crush-worthy cast, satisfy voracious audiences and keep the show on air to uncover the sinister secrets behind this darkly comic thirst-person shooter.

Launches for PC on August 9

Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance Update

(Massive Monster)

Unholy Alliance, the latest free update for smash hit Cult of the Lamb, introduces a new playable character: the Goat!

Summoned by blood and born in corruption, this wicked new ally can join the holy Lamb in local co-op. Crusade through dungeons, slay heretics, build your cult, and seek new powers together on August 12.

Launches for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC on August 12

The Talos Principle 2: Road to Elysium

(Croteam)

Road to Elysium is a three-part coda that allows you to dive deeper into the world of The Talos Principle 2, reunite with beloved characters, and put your puzzle-solving skills to the test through a series of thought-provoking new stories.

Launches for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on June 14

