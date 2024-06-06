Bloodless Arrives August 29 for PC - News

/ 234 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher 3D Realms and developer Point N’ Sheep have announced action adventure game, Bloodless, will launch for PC via Steam on August 29.

A demo will be available starting June 10 as part of Steam Next Fest: June 2024 Edition.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Bloodless is a stylish, action-adventure featuring aggressive, non-lethal combat staged in the atmospheric lands of Bakugawa. Help ronin Tomoe to confront the ghosts of her past and to end the reign of violence of Shogun Akechi, her former master.



Precise Combat: Fight to disarm your old allies - Akechi's samurai army - with nothing but your bare fists using Tomoe's signature dash-counter mechanic. Enhance your abilities by drinking infusions of herbs scattered around the land.



Moody Environments: Explore the sacred nature and suffering districts of Bakugawa, where its society lives under a violent and corrupt military regime, isolated from the world and shattered by the terrors of its past wars.



Emotional storytelling: Even as a coward and deserter through the eyes of her own people, ronin Tomoe returns to her former land after witnessing all the blood that a blade can shed, hoping to spark the hope and courage Bakugawa needs to fight back against its violent political regime.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles