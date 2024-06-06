Volgarr the Viking II Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Digital Eclipse and developer Crazy Viking Studios have announced 2D action-platformer, Volgarr the Viking II, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG). It will launch on August 6.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

More than a decade after Volgarr the Viking’s chaotic, challenging debut, the barbarian king’s story continues in an uncompromising new form.

Volgarr the Viking 2 is a hardcore, 2D action-platformer where precision is everything and one false move can spell a brutal death. Players of the original game will feel right at home on this relentless voyage, even with the addition of new power-ups, new forms of magic, new enemy types, and a chest-thumping new soundtrack.

While the sequel delivers the same unforgiving 1980s-arcade level of difficulty as the original, Volgarr the Viking 2 also (mercifully, begrudgingly) offers modern quality-of-life options such as checkpoints, save states, and an undead mode. You decide how punishing your quest should be – but now anyone can be a viking!

With new and larger worlds inspired by Norse mythology, multiple endings, and a variety of ruthless bosses to conquer, Volgarr the Viking 2 expands and improves on the original in every way. Draw your sword, don your helmet, and chop your way through this violent viking adventure!

