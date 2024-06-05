Silent Hill Creator to Reveal Gameplay of New Horror Game Slitterhead at Summer Game Fest - News

/ 551 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama and developer Bokeh Game Studio will reveal the first gameplay footage of the upcoming horror game, Slitterhead, at Summer Game Fest.

The main Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase will take place this Friday, June 7 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. You can watch it on YouTube and Twitch. It will be two hours long, which will be followed by the Day of the Devs showcase and the Devolver Direct.

Don't miss the gameplay world premiere of SLITTERHEAD, from the mind of Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama and @BokehGameStudio during #SummerGameFest live this Friday.



Catch the global livestream at https://t.co/59xiIzf5AN at 2p PT / 5p ET / 10p BST / 11p CEST. pic.twitter.com/qxTQhO9DcS — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 5, 2024

Summer Game Fest will mainly be focused on already announced games coming out this year, according to Geoff Keighley.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles