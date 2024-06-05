Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded Releases This Summer for Meta Quest 3 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 240 Views
IO Interactive announced the virtual reality stealth action game, Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded, will launch for the Meta Quest 3 this Summer.
View the announcement trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
-
Dual-wielding: For the first time in the series, Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded introduces dual-wielding, allowing players to use two weapons or items simultaneously, adding a new dimension to strategic gameplay.
-
Brand new cel-shaded art-style: See Agent 47 in a whole new light with a stunning new cel-shaded visual style that enhances the immersive experience.
-
Overhauled user interface: Hitman 3’s UI has been completely redesigned for VR, ensuring intuitive control and navigation as Agent 47.
-
Improved movement options: Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded now offers fluid and natural movement options, making it easier than ever to navigate complex environments with speed and stealth.
-
Plus many more improvements: From visual enhancements to refined gameplay mechanics, this is the best Hitman VR experience to date, ensuring both Hitman veterans and new players alike can enjoy the ultimate virtual reality assassination experience.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Wow from that opening cinematic to the cell shaded graphics was quite the drastic change! I was wondering why the cell shading and then saw this is just for the Quest 3 and then it made sense..